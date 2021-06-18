Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at gun range

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video shows a man accidentally shooting himself in the face at an Ohio gun range.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says the man is very lucky he was not seriously injured and did not hurt anyone else. The man is expected to be OK.

The sheriff added that after reviewing the video, he felt it was important to talk about gun safety and training.

“The video shows that he is shooting a 9mm automatic and when he shot, he ejected the shell and it went right down the back of his shirt. So, because that’s hot … he started to move around and his other hand just came and the gun discharged and (the bullet) went through his cheek and out the top part of his other cheek,” the Geauga County sheriff said.

The shooting was ruled accidental and the man will not face charges.

The sheriff, however, hopes the man will get some additional training.