VIDEO | GA man helps police catch a suspect by using a shopping cart

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (ABC News) – January 18th, one of 2 shoplifting suspects from a Home Depot on Highway 54 in Peachtree City, Ga, were fleeing and ran into the parking lot of the Walmart nearby.

A shopper saw the suspect coming and pushed his shopping cart directly in the suspect’s way. The suspect was checked on the scene by paramedics but no injury was reported.

Authorities say the guy who pushed the cart stopping the suspect was gone before police arrived and they were never able to track him down.

One officer said this was the 1st time in his 13-years of police work he’s ever seen this happen.

