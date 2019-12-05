VIDEO | FL: Car flies into dealership after driver gets dizzy

(CNN) – A Florida driver received medical attention after hitting an embankment and flying through the air into a car dealership parking lot.

The driver became dizzy while driving, and after traveling 497 feet, the vehicle hit an embankment causing the vehicle to fly 139 feet through the air landing in a car dealership.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car had enough lift and speed to clear 12 cars before crashing into the pavement.

“You really can’t comprehend what’s happening because it was so bizarre,” said David Jones, a salesman at Crystal Ford Lincoln.

He was standing at the front entrance of the dealership near the Lincoln Navigator that was hit.

“You are looking at the under body of a car as it’s driving past you. I watched the video of it I can’t even tell you how many times just thinking of it again and again that that was it. I’d hate for that to be the way to go,” said Jones.

The vehicle landed in the Crystal Ford Lincoln parking lot, hitting a total of four cars. One was a Lincoln Navigator that was just traded.

“It was a Christmas miracle, you know, for it to happen with that amount of people and nobody to get hurt seriously,” said Bruce Azevedo, the sales manager. “We had customers that were over here to the right, some customers that were behind me, and some customers also over here to the left. We had 15 to 20 people on the lot at the time.”

The driver received medical treatment, but no one else was injured.

Bruce Azevedo/ Sales Manager:

“Jumped over this…jumped all of these vehicles they have dirt on them that’s nuts.”

YOU HAVE TO REALLY WATCH THIS VIDEO MULTIPLE TIME TO BELIEVE IT- THREE ANGLES CAPTURING THE SAME CAR FLYING THROUGH THE AIR.

Bruce Azevedo/ Sales Manager:

“Hit there went into my trade..”

BRUCE AZEVEDO- THE SALES MANAGER AT CRYSTAL FORD LINCOLN NARRATED THE AFTERMATH.

SHOCKED THAT NO ONE ON THE LOT WAS HURT.

Bruce Azevedo/ Sales Manager:

“We had customers that were over here to the right, some customers that were behind me and some customers also over here to the left.”

TUESDAY AFTERNOON- AT 1:30 THE DRIVER TOLD CITRUS COUNTY DEPUTIES HE GOT DIZZY DROVE OFF U-S 19 IN CRYSTAL RIVER HITTING THE EMBANKMENT AT FULL SPEED IN THE PERFECT SPOT TO SEND HIS CAR FLYING.

Bruce Azevedo/ Sales Manager:

“Twelve cars he cleared.”

Mike Paluska/ Reporting:

“The car traveled 139 feet in the air but it was the last two feet that counted because those two feet meant the difference between the car landing on top of an employee and killing him.”

David Jones/ Employee:

“I’d hate for that to be the way to go…”

DAVID JONES ISN’T THE EMPLOYEE IN THIS VIDEO BUT HE WAS CLOSE ENOUGH STANDING AT THE ENTRANCE NEAR A LINCOLN NAVIGATOR TRADED IN JUST SECONDS BEFORE IT GOT SMASHED.

David Jones/ Employee:

“You really can’t comprehend what’s happening because it was so bizarre you are looking at the underbody or a car as its flying past you. I watched the video of it I can’t even tell you how many times just thinking of it again and again like that was it.”

AZEVEDO DOESN’T HAVE A DAMAGE ESTIMATE BUT IT WILL BE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.

NONE OF THAT MATTERS

Bruce Azevedo/ Sales Manager:

“Like I said it was a Christmas miracle here at Crystal Ford Lincoln.”

IN CITRUS COUNTY MICHAEL PALUSKA ABC ACTION NEWS.