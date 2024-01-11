BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF2 tornado ripped through downtown Bamberg.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported but several buildings and homes were destroyed.

Tuesday, as severe weather rolled across the CSRA, Bamberg residents hunkered down and hoped for the best.

Gary Warchol, the interim pastor at Bamberg Church of the Nazarene, said “We did go under cover in the house. We were in the closet for about three minutes. And in that time period we came out and all the devastation happened that quick. So it just tells me how soon things can change in our lives, for our community and our businesses.”

Recovery crews are working to stabilize the buildings that were damaged. Until then, part of Main Highway will remain closed.

