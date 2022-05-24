GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after a domestic dispute.

The incident happened May 22nd and began on the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive in Grovetown.

According to Grovetown Police Department, the suspect Travis Mays, and his estranged wife got into a physical altercation after an evening of drinking.

Mays attempted to drag the woman across the front yard and choke her.

The victim said Mays got a gun from her car, began shooting in air, then took off in her vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to get Mays to come back to the house where they were waiting nearby.

Authorities yelled for Mays to get out of the vehicle, he refused and proceeded to back into a parked car.

The officer on the scene tried to block Mays in with his patrol car, but instead Mays rammed the front of the cruiser and took off again.

Police chased Mays down a couple of streets before they were able to get him blocked in again.

After several attempts to get him out of the vehicle, Mays was arrested.

He remains in the Columbia County jail charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Criminal Tresspass

Battery

Fleeing a Police Officer

Larceny

Aggravated Battery (2 counts)

DUI

Failure to Maintain Lanes

As well as several other charges. Police observed several minor injuries on the victim and found the handgun in the street in front of the home.