VIDEO | Couple accused in death of GA university student plead not guilty

ATLANTA (CNN) – A couple accused of killing a Georgia college student went before a judge Monday.

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley pleaded not guilty to Murder charges in an Atlanta court room.

The two are accused of killing 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, Jones’ roommate.

Police say that the suspects already confessed to killing the Clark Atlanta University student and dumping her body in a Decatur park.

Jones even allegedly led police to Crawford’s body.

Jones and Brantley waived arraignment at Monday’s hearing.

They are set to appear in court for their next hearing on March 30th.

