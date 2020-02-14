VIDEO | Car crashes into roundabout, goes airborne

LONG BEACH, Ca (CNN) – A car going about 100 miles an hour crashes into a round-about in Long Beach, California– and flies through the air– slamming into another car 50 feet away.

The crash also sent a boulder whizzing through the air — which bounced off a nearby car.

People who saw it happen say the woman who was driving just got out of the car like nothing happened.

No word on how she’s doing right now or what the heck was going through her head– but there were no serious injuries.

Police arrested her and think she may have been drunk.

