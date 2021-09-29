VIDEO: Atlanta P.D. warns of stowaways on the back of 18-wheelers

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Atlanta Police Department is seeing an uptick in a very dangerous “game”.

According to their Facebook page, people have been hitching rides on the back of moving 18-wheelers as they speed down the highway.

APD says one of their biggest concerns is if the person getting the “free ride” loses their balance and falls off, or jumps off the moving vehicle, they will almost certainly be struck by other cars.

Check out the video their Facebook page of someone ACTUALLY riding on the back of a semi.