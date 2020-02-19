VIDEO | A road collapses in TN following relentless rain

HENRY COUNTY, Tn (ABC News) – A portion of a Road has collapsed following a landslide in Hardin County, Tennessee.
The Hardin County Fire Department released photos showing what the road looked like on Monday. By Tuesday morning, a significant portion of the road had collapsed.
The road will be permanently closed as the county’s highway department investigates.
After relentless rain and erosion from the Tennessee River, two homes collapsed after the ground gave way. It also took a camper and a Jeep with it about 100 feet below.
The incident occurred late Saturday afternoon after what neighbors describe as “terrible rain.”
It happened as the county continues to recover from ongoing flooding and damage from straight-line winds several weeks ago.
Latest Headlines:
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Oregon man breaks coronavirus quarantine to get back to U.S.
- New Aiken County school supt. named
- Suspended sheriff in SC faces 13 more corruption charges
- Iran reports its first 2 cases of the new coronavirus