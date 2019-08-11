Victim in Aiken’s Laurens Street shooting now dead; search is on for suspect

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The victim involved in a shooting incident in Aiken, South Carolina has died.

Larry Swearingen, 42, of Aiken was pronounced dead Saturday, August 10 at 7:24 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Swearingen was shot, Tuesday, August 6 on Laurens Street in Aiken.

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Dae’Kwon Simmons as the suspect in this incident.

He faces murder charges. Other charges may be forthcoming. He is not yet in custody.

Officers have already arrested and charged a 14-year-old with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection with the shooting. He’s currently being held at the DJJ in Columbia.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620. You can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Their number is 1-888-CRIME-SC

Meanwhile, an autopsy in Newberry, S.C. is scheduled for Swearingen.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.