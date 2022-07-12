AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – Authorities have identified the victim that was killed in a fatal Aiken County crash in Aiken County.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, the victim has been identified as Agustin Choc-Pop, 19, Philadelphia, PA.

According to the coroner, Choc-Pop died from blunt force injuries.

Authorities say that there was a second victim in the vehicle who was on the passenger side.

According to authorities, the second vehicle was sent to Augusta University Medical Center; however, the victim was pronounced dead on Monday at 4:31 PM from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the coroner, the second victim was identified as a 17-year-old teenager from Philadelphia, but the name will be released after the family has been notified.