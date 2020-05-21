Vice President Mike Pence to visit Georgia Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a visit to Georgia on Friday, May 22.
The Vice President will meet with Governor Brian Kemp in Atlanta to discuss the reopening of the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Following his meeting with Gov. Kemp, Vice President Pence will participate in a round table with restaurant executives at the Waffle House Headquarters.
