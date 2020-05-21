Vice President Mike Pence to visit Georgia Friday

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a visit to Georgia on Friday, May 22.

The Vice President will meet with Governor Brian Kemp in Atlanta to discuss the reopening of the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following his meeting with Gov. Kemp, Vice President Pence will participate in a round table with restaurant executives at the Waffle House Headquarters.

