WASHINGTON (WBTW) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Myrtle Beach in January, her seventh visit to the Palmetto State.

Harris will be the keynote speaker at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat, which is Jan. 5-7 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

Harris will speak about what the Biden administration is doing to help working families and build an economy that works for everyone, her office said in an email announcing the visit. She also plans to speak about attacks on freedoms that Americans are experiencing and the need for people to speak out and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms.

The vice president will also be visiting Nevada in early January to speak about many of the same issues.

Harris’ visit to Myrtle Beach will come less than a month before the South Carolina Democratic primary election on Feb. 3.

She has been touring the country to tout the administration’s accomplishments, most recently angling to energize younger voters during a multi-stop college tour. Next month, she plans to embark on a nationwide series of events to rally voters to give Biden a second term and regain full control of Congress.

Both South Carolina and Nevada are considered to be critical early-voting states for Biden and Harris as they seek reelection in 2024.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.