AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- A regional Corvette Group gathered together to help one local veteran by donating home improvement service and appliances.

“It was a real shock, and then when he told me it was free, I couldn’t believe it,” Award Recipient Stephen Tharrington said.

Stephen Tharrington served as an Army Medic for seven years. Now he lives in Augusta, where a region-wide nonprofit chose him to return the favor.

“Veterans, just, they need to be taken care of. So, we’ve done something like this– just to be able to do something special for Veterans. We can’t save the world, but we can help out one person at a time.”

Jason Dores is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran himself. And that’s why the nonprofit he started exists today.

“It’s hard to explain, just out of the blue, somebody drop down. It’s like a dream come true– I see the pretty cars going by,” Tharrington said.

Initially starting out in South Carolina, Vettes for Vets now covers more than just one state.

“We’re now in six different states, today was the Georgia pick. Money is raised throughout donations and sponsors,” Dores said.

Tharrington tells me he’s grateful for the organization’s efforts. He says most times, it’s hard for them to receive benefits.

“Vets don’t get enough recognition, they don’t get enough done. And then what we do get, we have to struggle and fight the government for.”

A ride that took only five minutes, Tharrington and his family will feel its impact for years to come.

“It’s a surprise, they don’t know we’re coming. So, when they come to the door and they see all these people out in the yard and they’re like what’s going on, and you tell them, hey we’re gonna help you out with home renovations and help you out with your bills for a year and seeing the raw emotion and seeing people get watery-eyed, that’s why we do it,” Tharrington said.