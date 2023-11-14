AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 presents Veterans Voices, honoring those who have served.

President Harry S. Truman once said, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.”

More than 41 million Americans have served over the course of the nation’s history. More than 16 million did so in World War II alone.

Today we will take a look at some special stories of veterans across the CSRA and the impact they have made in our community.