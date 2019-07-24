Veterans training site under construction at city course

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A long awaited project to help wounded veterans is underway

The official ground-breaking for Operation Double Eagle at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

The goal of this privately funded project is to create a golf training center, where veterans can learn the golf business from the ground up.

“This program, when they graduate out of here, they are job ready. They are certified and they don’t need a resume. We’re already talking to employers across the county about bringing these people on. So it’s pretty exciting, I think, for the veteran they don’t just want to get training, use up their GI bill and still be looking for work…the whole thing is to get them employed,” says Scott Johnson, President of the Warrior Alliance.

Following the completion of the training center, the plan is begin renovations at the Patch to create a fully accessible golf course.

The plan is to do nine holes at a time, once the funding is available.