Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A local veteran is speaking out against the flag at Augusta’s Municipal Building downtown, which was flying at full staff today.

On Tuesday, President Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the school shooting victims in Texas.

Michael Gallucci says whether the mix-up was intentional or careless, it’s unacceptable.

“I am very angry at this because it is just disrespectful on so many different levels and it doesn’t need to be that. It’s either you don’t care, you’re not doing your job, or you are ignorant,” said Gallucci.

The flags at the post office and US courthouse in Augusta were being flown at the appropriate half-staff level.

