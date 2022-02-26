AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Telecommunications companies are providing free calls to Ukraine following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

From February 24 to March 3, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to/from U.S. and Ukraine for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers. This includes calls made within Ukraine to local numbers to cover roaming customers in Ukraine.

Beginning February 26 through March 7, AT&T is offering consumer and business customers unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.