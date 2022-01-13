Vehicle wanted in the Murder of Arbrie Anthony located

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO for the Jeep Compass TrailHawk they were looking for relating to the murder of Arbrie Anthony.
Related Stories:
- “She was just playing…and she was murdered,” family of 8-year-old shot to death now speaking out
- Sheriff pleads for community’s help after 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
- Money being raised for owner of horse killed alongside 8-year-old murdered while playing
- Residents speak out about violent crimes in the area following the death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony
The vehicle has been located.
They said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
This is a developing story.