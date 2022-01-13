Vehicle wanted in the Murder of Arbrie Anthony located

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO for the Jeep Compass TrailHawk they were looking for relating to the murder of Arbrie Anthony.

The vehicle has been located.

They said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story.

