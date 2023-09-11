JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation continues in regards to the homicide of a young Wrens woman killed inside of her home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Region 7 Field Office are seeking the public’s help with information regards to the pictured vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle and occupant(s) are wanted for questioning in the case of the homicide of Khia Shields.

According to investigators, Shields was killed on August 26th at approximately 1 A.M. at her home on Washington Street in Wrens.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 625-7538, GBI Region 7 Field Office at (706) 595-2575, or The GBI Tip Line at 1-800-1-800-597-8477.