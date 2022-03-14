AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina — A vehicle fire is causing some traffic flow issues in Aiken County.

According to authorities, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is deploying State Troopers to the scene of the fire, which is along mile maker 25 on I-20 Eastbound in Aiken County.

South Carolina HIghway Patrol Officers say a fire engulfed a Ford Mustang being carried on a trailer and was called into emergency dispatch at 1:44 P.M.

Authorities on the scene say while fire crews battled the flames, they requested help from the Highway Patrol due to drivers passing them along I-20 Eastbound.

Traffic control and a substantial emergency vehicle presence in this area are to be expected.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol also is responding to a separate accident that shortly before 2:09 P.M. near Frontage Road and Wire Road that involved a vehicle leaving the highway.

Law enforcement and emergency crews are working the scene.