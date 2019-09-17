Vaping illnesses now considered emergent by Centers for Disease Control

Atlanta, GA (WJBF): Vaping is officially on the top of the priority list for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In response to now the 7th death related to vape products, the CDC has activated is Emergency Operations Center to investigate the current cases of lung injury and death associated with E-cigarette usage.
CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield says, “Activation of CDC’s Emergency Operations Center allows us to enhance operations and provide additional support to CDC staff working to protect our Nation from this serious health threat.”
Vape use data collection between the CD and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues among patients in order to test the substances/chemicals within the e-cigarette products. While this investigation is ongoing, if individuals are concerned about the specific health risks associated with vaping, they should consider refraining from use of all products.
There is more information about the collection of data and the public health response as well as general information on vaping and severe pulmonary disease at the links below:
www.cdc.gov/e-cigarettes.
FDAVapingSampleInquiries@fda.hhs.gov.
Safety Reporting Portal for Tobacco Productsexternal icon
Severe Pulmonary Disease Associated with Using E-Cigarette Products