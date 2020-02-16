Vape detectors installed in South Carolina school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina school district is looking to stop the vaping epidemic.

The Charleston County School District installed vaping detectors. The school district has not released the name of the high school to protect the effectiveness of the program.

We’re learned they say they can detect tobacco, THC, ammonia, and chlorine.

The installation comes after Florence Public School District One installed 12 vape detectors in bathrooms across all schools.

If a student vapes near a sensor a silent alarm will be sent to the school resource officer with the location and substance recorded.

The school district will wait for results before deciding whether or not to install the vape detectors in other schools.