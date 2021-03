COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is dead after a van blew up around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in Columbia County.

According to the deputy coroner, A 1988 Coachman van exploded behind the Pilot station on Jimmy Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20.

One person as inside.

Columbia County Coroner, Vernon Collins, is enroute to Atlanta with the body of the victim where an autopsy will be performed.

Meantime, fire officials will try and determine what sparked the blast.