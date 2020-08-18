Valor Station rezoning not approved

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It has united the Green Meadows neighborhood for years, the opposition to the plan to put a drug treatment center in an old convent in the neighborhood.

“We will not have our safety our security we’ll be nervous because we don’t know what will happen back there,” resident George Hatcher told commissioners.

Green Meadows residents and supporters spoke out against the plan for the Hale House to create a treatment facility for first responders.

Last year commissioners rejected a similar proposal because of traffic issues however, through state legislator help a new entrance had been secured through the Richmond County Technical Magnet School meaning traffic will not come through the neighborhood but the neighborhood still did not support it.

“That’s been the issue all along it seems like every time there’s been an obstacle in front of Valor Station they’ve gone and corrected whatever the obstacle was as through going to the state to get this new entrance,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The lawyer for Hale house Questioned the opposition to a treatment center to help first responders but some commissioners say they wanted to support the neighborhood.

“A lot of the residents in the area called they’re up in age and senior citizens and they feel this type of facility in the neighborhood would be harmful,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But neither the motion to approve the rezoning or to deny got the needed to six so the issue does not move forward at least for now.

The lawyer for the Hale House telling commissioners that rejecting the rezoning and not allowing the treatment center would violate federal fair housing laws, commissioners say they expect a legal challenge if the rezoning is not approved.