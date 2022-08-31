SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina residents with the Valley Public Service Authority Water System need to be aware of a boil water advisory effective as of August 31st.

According to the General Manager, the water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs, and these are the areas that are impacted by this boil water advisory:

Cemetery Road from Golf Course Road to Howlandville Road

Portions of Howlandville Road

Malta Place

Rusty Lane

Dewey Street

Johnson Boulevard

Officials say once the water service has been restored, the customers who live in these areas that experienced an interruption in their water service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

According to the general manager, there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

The general manager states that as a precautionary measure, the customers of the water system that have experienced an interruption in service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking once service is restored, until notified otherwise.

The general manager also advises that any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say that they are presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If anyone has any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.