EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A vaccination clinic is happening in Emanuel County Saturday, November 20.

It will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Emanuel County Health Center at 50 Ga-56 in Swainsboro.

All vaccinations will be offered including flu and COVID vaccines for ages 5 and older. Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccinate are available.

You can schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine for faster service at Ecphd.com/schedule-online.

Walk-ins are welcomed.