Vaccine clinic for the Wagener/Salley community happening Saturday

Wagener/Salley, SC (WJBF) – Rural Health Services will be administering COVID vaccine shots tomorrow, March 27th.

The clinic is a walk-up and will be servicing those who are 55 and older, those 16-54 with one or more high risk medical conditions, those with developmental or high-risk disabilities, and front-line workers.

The clinic details are listed below:

  • WHEN: March 27th, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Wagener-Salley High School located at 272 Main St S, Wagener, SC
  • No appointment necessary

