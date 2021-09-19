Vaccinations clinics happening Sunday in CSRA

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with […]

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C./WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — As South Carolina set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases, two vaccination clinics will be held Sunday, September 19.

In North Augusta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landing on Bogus Hill will have vaccinations available. It’s located on Bogus Hill Road in North Augusta.

There will also be one in Williston. It’s being put on by the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Williston-Elko High School, those ages 12 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. People who come out and get a shot will be entered in a drawing to win a TV.