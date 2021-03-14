Vaccination clinic at Denmark Tech brings access to rural areas

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic took place on Denmark Technical College’s campus this week.

More than 600 plus vaccines were available to residents of Denmark and surrounding areas Friday. School leaders say that as soon they heard about the state moving into phase 1-B, they knew they wanted to help

“We know oftentimes in rural communities, we don’t have access. So to have MUSC provide this today is groundbreaking and amazing for us,” Denmark Tech President Dr. Willie Todd, Jr. told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

For some people who participated, it was a problem of access that made them over to Denmark.

“There’ve been several citizens that have come up to me and said, Dr. Todd, thank you for you all doing this for us, because unless they go to maybe a CVS or somewhere else, Denmark tech has been here in this community since 1947 it’s a staple here and they feel comfortable coming here,” Dr. Todd shared.

While NewsChannel 6’s cameras weren’t allowed inside, Shawn spoke with a number of people after they were vaccinated. Some traveled from Barnwell County to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I heard about this on your own station and I went online, applied, got an appointment, came over here. I walked right through and got my vaccine quickly. I’m amazed at how quick and easy this process was,” Barnwell County resident James Rowe said.

“I’ve heard people talking at work that they got scheduled and it got canceled, but I saw this on television and just happened to try it,” Willison resident Thomas Houston added.

“This was the only place that I can find that was given the first dose,” Bamberg resident Daniel Brown recalled.

“When they opened it up for my eligibility group, it was fully booked. So I just did a little bit of research because I knew I wanted this and I had to get it. This was the closest site that had availability,” Barnwell County resident Theresa Kennedy added.

Students on Denmark Tech’s campus also jumped at the chance. They shared why it was important to them to get the inoculation.

“Let’s face it, nobody wants to get sick. I don’t want to get sick from COVID because I have a lot of plans and things I want to do for the future. I feel like COVID will bring me down. So I got the vaccine because I want to be able to be around my family and be around my friends,” DTC Student Government Association President Jordan Blanding said.

“For my safety around the campus. So we don’t have any further complications in the future,” DTC wielding student Quinten Robinson added.

School leaders tell Shawn that the second dose will be available on Friday, April 9.