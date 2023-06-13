AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – VA Augusta first VA in the nation to use innovative tech to reduce chronic pain.

VA Augusta Health Care System is the first VA in the country to use Axon Therapy, which utilizes a high-powered device to target peripheral nerve stimulation to reduce chronic pain in Veterans.

Non-invasive and painless, it’s more powerful than an electrical stimulation device and is 10,000 times stronger than any wearable magnetic device on the market today.

According to Dr. Marshall Bedder, Navy combat Veteran and VA Augusta’s Chief of Pain Management, says “Some of our Veterans have only needed to be treated a couple times and have seen such durable results, they haven’t needed to come back in for further treatment. When you have chronic pain, pain messages are being sent to your brain every minute. “Over time, it changes the synaptic makeup. When the Axon magnetic waveform comes in, evidence shows it reverses some of those negative synaptic connections that were formed from pain.”

Since May 2022, Bedder and his team have provided Axon Therapy to Veterans at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, and it’s proven to dramatically reduce neuropathic-related pain over long periods of time.

One combat Veteran traveled from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to VA Augusta to receive Axon Therapy for his chronic pain. The results, he said, were transformative, providing enough relief that he was able to perform a 110-kilometer bike ride alongside former President George W. Bush, who invites Veterans to his Texas ranch to do the extensive ride each year.

Vanessa Croley, VA Augusta’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Coordinator says, “It is very exciting to provide Veterans a safe alternative therapy with sustained relief of pain and no risk of harmful side effects like those seen with opioids, this innovation brings new hope to Veterans and the loved ones who care for them.”