Utility assistance event for Aiken residents Thursday, July 15

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Dominion Energy is hosting a workshop and resource fair to provide assistance to customers in the CSRA.

Dominion Energy South Carolina is partnering with City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism to host Customer Assistance Day at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, located at 841 Edgefield Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.

The event will take place Thursday, July 15, from noon to 3 p.m.

The workshop and resource fair is free, open to the public and for all ages. Participants will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Dominion Energy customer assistance team members and learn more about: