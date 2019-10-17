Utilities Department working on water main on Whiskey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Certain residents in Aiken, South Carolina could experience a loss in water.

The City of Aiken Utilities Department has the water main supply off on Whiskey Road in the area of Colony Parkway.

Residents in between Knox Ave and Hitchcock Drive in Aiken Estates could be affected, according to officials.

Crews are working to make repairs.

Residents who experience a loss of water in this area will be under a boil water advisory.

If you have questions, call the Utilities Department at 803-642-7617.