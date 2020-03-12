Utah Jazz reporter to be tested for coronavirus after Gobert tests positive

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4News) – Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus adding to growing fears of the virus’ spread and leading to the NBA to suspend the current season.

Just minutes before tipoff for the Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the game was suddenly delayed, then postponed. Shortly after, the NBA would announce the season was suspended “until further notice.”

The NBA said it will “use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Jazz reporter for The Athletic, Tony Jones, was courtside for the game. He described moments following the delay as “eerie.”

“We knew something was wrong,” said Jones. Jones told ABC4 News he’s had extensive exposure to Gobert and other players in the Jazz locker room. He said he will have to be tested, and there’s a possibility he may have to be quarantined. Right now, he’s working to figure out the next steps.

Later in the evening, Utah Department of Health officials requested that members of the media who have covered the Jazz and specifically Rudy Gobert from Monday, March 9 through Wednesday, to contact them with concerns about potential exposure.

