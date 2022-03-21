Augusta, GA (WJBF) With all its activities, Pendleton King Park gets a lot of use, but it also costs a lot to maintain, if the city washed its hands of this park taxpayers would save more than 250 thousand dollars.

That’s the sound of the city spending some of the maintenance budget at Pendleton King Park, but those using the park see it as a good use of tax dollars.

“I think it’s a great investment, I’m down here a lot and I know there’s a lot of people who use this park they walk their dogs they play disc golf,” said Edgar Johnson.

“It does seem like its kept up a lot better recently then it was in the last couple of years,” said Grant Kimbrell

“You would like to see that continue.”

“Yes I would like to see it kept up even more,” said Kimbrell.

But the recommendation before commissioners is not to increase the city’s investment in Pendleton King Park. but to get rid of it.

One the city doesn’t own the land, it belongs to a foundation, and then there’s the quarter million-dollar annual maintenance budget.

“It’s going to take a little more discussion to have a firm decision on it. do I want to see it go, no, but we have to look at the dollars,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners requested recommendations on what underused parks could be closed as a way to redirect park maintenance budgets.

“That frees up revenue that we could use to invest in other areas look at Riverwalk we could take that half million dollars each year and put it back in Riverwalk a really make it the jewel it was supposed to be,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But at Pendleton King Park they believe if the city left the park in the hands of the foundation, there would not be a park here much longer.

“I know in the past, that the foundation has sought to sell this land to private developers. I fear that’s exactly what would happen,” said Johnson.

Recreation officials say if the commission got rid of all the parks that were recommended on the list, the city would save right at a half a million dollars a year in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.