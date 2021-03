LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 23: Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocers shop on May 23, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. Researchers at University College London recently said that eating ‘five-a-day’ of fruit and vegetables should be increased to seven. The study involving 65,226 men and women concluded that lifestyles which included at least seven-a-day reduced the chances of serious health issues. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Saturday, March 27th another local church is hosting a food giveaway.

The USDA has teamed up with Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church to hand out fresh produce and other goods to the community.

If you or someone you know is in need, the info is listed below: