USCA offers STEAM program for CSRA students

CSRA (WJBF) – Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken is starting a new STEAM program beginning Monday, April 12th, for all K-12 students in the CSRA.

Through the Eyes of a Child allows students interested in nature and photography to learn about and document the nature around them.

“A big piece is the photo contest. So, you go out, you take pictures of nature and the guide, it outlines the kinds of things you should capture. And just a cell phone is fine and that gets uploaded to our site. All those directions are there,” said Gary Senn, director at Ruth Patrick Science Center.

Participants will get a packet that includes a bag, a water bottle and a nature discovery guide for yards or parks.

It also includes three additional guides for Brick Pond Park, Hitchcock Woods and the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary.

Participants will also be able to sign up for guided hikes at those locations.

“We are excited about the program. We would like for as many people as possible to participate. So, get outdoors. Get your cameras. Have fun. Take some pictures. Learn about the world around you. And lets see what we can find out through the eyes of a child,” said Senn.

