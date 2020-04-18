USC Aiken investigating hate message sent to students

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The University of South Carolina Aiken is currently investigating an incident involving inappropriate comments.

In a message posted on Twitter, the college says that the incident sarted with what appears to be an email message to students about a business survey. That email appeared to have prompted REPLY ALL responses, some containing inappropriate language.

We’ve learned a GROUP ME chat was created, and comments were shared there.

“It may not be illegal to send hate messages in the United States, but it is reprehensible, offensive to the university community, and does not reflect our institutional environment nor our values,” officials said in the post. “At a time when this nation is facing a pandemic and some individuals are feeling isolated and afraid, we should be doing everything in our power to support one another,” it also said.

The incident is being investigated to determine all the facts, and will take appropriate action if necessary.