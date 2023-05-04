AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- “it’s been wonderful. The program was excellent professors were great. I really enjoyed the program so I feel very accomplished today.” Allison Kindwall , Aiken graduate USC Aiken graduate.

It’s a new journey for students at USC Aiken, as 381 graduates walk the stage on Wednesday.

This years commencement speaker is Dr. Vahid Majidi, director of the Savannah River National Laboratory and former U.S. Senior executive service member.

applying science to his speech, Dr. Majidi’s has more than 30 years of experience in chemistry and cyber security.

“Argon is only a fraction of air but with every breath we take more than 1 billion trillion argon atoms enter your lungs and leave when you exhale” said Dr. Majidi.

students say they will use this encouragement to walk through life after graduating.

“well, he just said say yes so like saying yes to this interview but also saying yes, in life and you getting more things to saying yes” said Kindwall

“you can choose to avoid risk and say no but only yes accomplishes something saying years has some inherent risk. Fortunately, your education here has prepared you to take risks” said Majidi

Majidi did receive an honorary degree from the University.