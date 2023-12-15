MILLEN, Ga (WJBF)- On Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Millen to announce a big transportation project for the area. It’s a $12 million federal investment to redesign a railroad crossing there.

The grant will get rid of 3 blocked train crossings, which are causing all kinds of problems for the people there.

This is all part of The Biden Administration’s $645 million Rural Transportation Grant Program and a new bipartisan infrastructure law to remove blocked rail crossings in Jenkins County.

The project is intended to minimize the number of delays for the people who live there, as they travel to school, work and home.

Lawmakers say the project will create new jobs and help strengthen supply chains- because right now freight trucks can’t use the existing overpass.

Most importantly, it will improve safety for the people who live there. Stalled trains can cause safety issues, like when an emergency vehicle can’t get through, among other things.

“Every single day you’ve got school aged children on their way to school. They’ve got to figure out how they’re going to get across a blocked railway crossing to get to school. And they’re literally making life and death decisions,” said Senator Raphael Warnock.

Millen sees roughly 10 trains come through a day, causing delays for drivers.

Senator Warnock said he wanted to make sure that Millen was on the radar for this grant.

“But then I went further than that and advocated directly with the Secretary of Transportation to say that Millen, Georgia is really a place that you need to put your eye on. This is a place that could really benefit from these provisions. I’m anxious to see progress on this project, sooner than later,” he explained.

Senator Jon Ossoff is also expected to be at the announcement today.

The project will address 3 intersections where the railroad crosses a highway. It is expected take about 2 years to complete.