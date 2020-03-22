US now third highest globally in COVID-19 total cases

(ABC News) – The United States now has 26,747 diagnosed COVID-19 cases, the third highest total globally, while the number of deaths around the world has now surpassed 13,000.

As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases increases, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon issued such an order on Friday night, joining states that include California, Illinois and New York.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Globally, there are at least 306,000 diagnosed cases and at least 13,301 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 92,000 people have recovered worldwide.

