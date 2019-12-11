US Military halts training of Saudi students

PENSACOLA, Fl (CNN) – The U.S. Military has temporarily stopped training hundreds of Saudi Arabian students after a deadly shooting at a Florida naval base .

Monday the military announced it was pausing operational training for Saudi Arabian aviation students at naval air stations in Pensacola… Whiting Field and Mayport, Florida.

This after a Saudi Air Force officer opened fire on a classroom at naval air station Pensacola.

He killed 3 sailors before deputies exchanged gunfire with him, killing the 21-year-old.

The military is now doing a review of how the pentagon screens foreign military students.

The U.S. Navy says classroom training is expected to resume this week.

