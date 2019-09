WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — In preparation for what Dorian may bring, the Willston Police Department requested DOT turn the traffic lights on US-78 into a caution light to assist with evacuees coming through town.

If the stoplight goes out entirely, treat it as a four-way stop.

Both stoplights in Williston are blinking yellow for Hwy 78 thru traffic and blinking red for traffic on Elko or Rosemary Streets, officials said.