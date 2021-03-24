Urgent Need for Blood Donations in the CSRA

CSRA (WJBF) – Shepeard Community Blood Center has an urgent and immediate need for ALL blood types, but especially O Positive and O Negative blood donors.

Area hospitals have patients that need blood, platelets, and plasma. The donations made to Shepeard go directly to local hospitals such as the AU Medical Center, the Children’s Hospital of GA, and University Hospital, and are transfused into patients.

The local blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors, so if you are eligible to donate, please do so ASAP.

Shepeard has several blood donation opportunities coming up, including:

First Baptist Church of Thomson – 3/25, 11:30am – 6:30pm

HCCU- Augusta – 3/27, 10am- 1pm

University Hospital- Augusta-3/29, 9am – 5pm

Blood Give In at First Baptist Church of Augusta – 4/1, 11am – 7pm

When you donate at any Shepeard Center on April 5 – 11, donors will be able to select an Easter “prize” egg. Every egg is a winner, but six eggs will contain Visa gift cards

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.

Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Shepeard is currently following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing to ensure a safe experience for donors and staff.

You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551.