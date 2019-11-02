Upstate teacher knits hats for 90 students

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – As temperatures start to fall, one teacher at Anderson District 3 is working to bring warmth to her students.

“It’s like a present, it’s better to do it by hand than to buy it somewhere,” said Constance Mosteller who’s a 7th grader at Starr-Iva Middle School.

Christine Shore is a 6th grade teacher at Starr-Iva Middle School and has spent the last year knitting a special hat for each student in her classroom.

“I’m going to make sure there is not a single kid that has to come to school cold because it’s not just about educating them. You have to meet their basic needs before they can learn and to have success you have to show them that you care,” Shore said.

It’s a project Shore began in 2018, but first, she had to learn to knit, but now she dedicates hours to make sure no student goes cold.

“When she gave it to us I was kind of relieved because usually I can’t find hats like that and it was extremely soft and I was extremely thankful for it,” said Patience Wilson who received a hat last year.

While this year’s hats are almost done as 89 and 90 are currently being made, Shore said it will never stop because there is always another student in need.

“I’m just one single person, but imagine what the community could do if they got involved,” Shore said.

On average, it takes about eight hours to knit each hat.