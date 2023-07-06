GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands surprised Girl Scout Laura Summerfield with the announcement that she will receive a $10,000 scholarship to further her education.

GSUSA recognized Laura for her outstanding Gold Award project, “Educating Middle Schoolers on 988.” Laura is being recognized for her extraordinary leadership and the measurable and sustainable impact of her Gold Award project.

Laura is a member of Troop 1605 in Greenville, recognized that children are feeling increasingly isolated from a younger age and need tools to help them understand their emotional and mental challenges and learn the vocabulary necessary to express their needs.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award.

Laura’s accomplishments will endure for generations to come and serve as a powerful example of Girl Scouting in action.

This year, nearly 20 Girl Scouts in the Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands council earned the Gold Award. Gold Award Girl Scouts are rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes. They use everything they have learned as a Girl Scout to help fix a problem in their community or make a lasting change in their world.