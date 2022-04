COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chief Holbrook of the Columbia Police Department has announced that there was a total of 12 people injured and no fatalities.

10 suffered gunshot wounds and 2 were injured during the stampede. Those injured have been transferred to area hospitals.

Three people are in custody.

Columbia police is asking anyone with information to contact their Criminal Investigations Bureau at 803-545-3525.

