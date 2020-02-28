UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting near WVU campus

UPDATE: Friday, February 28, 2020 9:42 a.m.:

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK/WBOY/WVNS) – Police arrested two people who they believe were involved in an early morning shooting near West Virginia University’s campus.

Police found the two suspects at the Walmart in Morgantown and arrested them without incident.

According to a release, the shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. The shooting reportedly happened at College Park, an apartment complex east of WVU’s campus.

The release stated that no additional information about this incident will be released by the Granville Police Department at this time. Officers with the Granville Police Department said that WVU Police is leading the investigation and the Granville Police Department provided assistance.

UPDATE: Friday, February 28, 2020 7:15a.m. MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said UPD Chief W.P. Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.

Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.

ORIGINAL STORY: MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is under way after an early morning report of shots fired near WVU’s campus.

WVU Alert, a system that tweets campus emergency information, posted at 4:03 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 for gun shots at or near building 21 at College Park. The alert advised to seek shelter and avoid the area.

The all clear was given at 4:56 a.m. The University Police Department is investigating.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect or any injuries.