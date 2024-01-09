COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A nearly 4-day road closure in Columbia County might re-route you when you’re traveling next week.

It’s the final major phase of the Lewiston Road widening project that began in April of 2020.

“There’s still some extra work that needs to be done, there’s some roadway topping on the main line that needs to be done, and all that will be done when the bridge work’s completed,” said Kyle Titus, the Engineering Division Director for the county.

That work starts at noon on January 18th and lasts until, weather permitting, 6 a.m. January 22nd.

The I-20 Exit 190 interchange, the Exit 190 overpass, Lewiston Road between the I-20 West Ramp and William Few Parkway, and Horizon South Parkway between the I-20 East Ramp and Gateway Boulevard will be closed.

The final product, known as a Diverging Diamond Interchange, will make it easier for cars to turn left on and off the interstate.

“That added volume with all the development has created the need to widen these corridors to provide for more volume of traffic,” Titus said.

Detours will take drivers to Exits 183 and 194.

“There will be signs, message boards, there will be plenty of county staff, and the sheriff’s office is also informed and they’re going to be helping out as they can,” he said.

Titus believes those long detours are the price of progress.

“We’re doing it because it’s needed, we’re doing it for the traveling public to improve their experience and their routes day-to-day,” he said. “So, yes, it’s frustrating now and it’s inconvenient, but it is for them and it will be a better product when it’s completed.”

He’s urging you to give yourself more time to get to your destination and to pay attention to road signs.

The contractor has until June to finish the whole project, but they’re hoping to be done before then.