UofSC, UGA mascots and cheerleaders will not visit AU Medical Center or CHoG

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – According to Augusta University, the cheerleaders and mascots from the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina will not visit Augusta University Medical Center or the Children’s Hospital of Georgia ahead of the Border Bash this year.

The decision to cancel comes in the face of a surge in COVID-19 in the area, causing the hospital to enforce visitation restrictions.

Although the cheerleaders and mascots won’t be able to visit the hospital, they will still be at SRP Park in North Augusta for the 27th Annual Border Bash.